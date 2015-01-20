版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 14:30 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding reports FY order intake from continuing operations up to CHF 367.7 mln

Jan 20 Komax Holding AG :

* FY 2014 order intake from continuing operations increased by 6.9 percent to 367.7 million Swiss francs ($418 million) (2013: 343.9 million Swiss francs)

* FY 2014 revenues from continuing operations rose by more than 11 percent to good 360 million Swiss francs (2013: 324.0 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/1Bx6kn8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐