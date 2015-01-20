BRIEF-Komax Holding acquires stake in Laselec SA

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 20 Komax Holding AG :
* Has acquired a stake in French company Laselec SA
* Komax has acquired a 20 pct stake in French company Laselec SA as part of a capital increase
* In addition, has recently acquired a plot of land adjacent to its existing Dierikon site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle