BRIEF-Komax Holding acquires stake in Laselec SA

Jan 20 Komax Holding AG :

* Has acquired a stake in French company Laselec SA

* Komax has acquired a 20 pct stake in French company Laselec SA as part of a capital increase

* In addition, has recently acquired a plot of land adjacent to its existing Dierikon site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
