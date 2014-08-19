BRIEF-Komax Holding says management acquires Komax solar's activities

BRIEF-Lonza aims to raise 2.25 billion Sfr with new rights offering
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering
Aug 19 Komax Holding AG : * Says management acquires Komax solar's activities * Says business will be continued by a new company in which Komax has a
minority holding * Says has agreed to sell the solar activities to the existing management team
through a management buyout * Says new company is due to commence operations in the second half of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's