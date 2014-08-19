版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding says management acquires Komax solar's activities

Aug 19 Komax Holding AG : * Says management acquires Komax solar's activities * Says business will be continued by a new company in which Komax has a

minority holding * Says has agreed to sell the solar activities to the existing management team

through a management buyout * Says new company is due to commence operations in the second half of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
