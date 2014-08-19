BRIEF-Komax Holding says H1 order intake of CHF 176.2 mln

Aug 19 Komax Holding AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenues adjusted for Komax solar, rose by 8.6 percent

to CHF 171.6 million * Says H1 EBIT from continuing operations stood at CHF 22.5 million (last yar:

CHF 22.7 million) * Says H1 order intake of CHF 176.2 million (previous year: CHF 184.5 million) * Says anticipates solid results for 2014 * Source text-bit.ly/1vb2nhQ * Further company coverage