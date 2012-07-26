Austria launches sale of Kommunalkredit

VIENNA, July 26 Austria has launched the sale of
nationalised bank Kommunalkredit Austria AG, a deal it hopes to
wrap up by mid-2013 in line with European Union rules on state
aid.
An advertisement published in the official gazette on
Thursday said U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley would
serve as exclusive adviser to the Austrian government for the
sale. Expressions of interest are due by Aug. 16.
Austria had to take over the lender in 2008 as the financial
crisis erupted.
The bank, formerly owned by Oesterreichische Volksbanken
and Dexia, was split up into a healthy part
Kommunalkredit Austria and a "bad bank" called KA Finanz.
Hits on Greek debt tipped Kommunalkredit, now a public-sector
infrastructure finance specialist, to a loss of nearly 149
million euros ($180.6 million) last year. Chief Executive Alois
Steinbichler had forecast a 2012 profit.