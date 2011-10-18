Singapore's Komodo shuts global macro hedge fund

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Oct 18 Singapore-based hedge fund Komodo Capital Management Pte Ltd is liquidating its flagship global macro fund KC Asia, its founder and chief investment office Angus Cameron told Reuters on Tuesday.

Cameron, who founded the firm in 2006, said the fund had returned money to investors and was moving operations to Australia for "personal reasons".

Komodo Capital managed about $40 million before it started returning money to investors. In 2008, it managed $120 million.

The hedge fund manager, who earlier worked at Millennium Capital Management and Bank of America , said he hoped to start managing money again for clients from mid-2012.

"I will continue to manage my own money which I have been doing since I started the fund, and I will be managing money on a number of platforms and also for several clients," Cameron said.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong and Kevin Lim and Cerelia Lim in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)