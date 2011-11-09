RLPC-Kondor buyout financing completes -bankers

LONDON Nov 9 The financing backing Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of the trade and risk management software business of Thomson Reuters , including flagship product Kondor, has been agreed, banking sources said on Wednesday.

HSBC and Bank of Ireland have joined GE Capital, ING and Lloyds in providing the finance on the acquisition which Vista purchased for more than $500 million in cash in September after winning an auction, the bankers said.

Vista was not immediately avaliable to comment.

The banks are providing around $200 million to $220 million of debt. It is unlikely to be syndicated, the bankers added.

Vista faced challenges financing the acquisition after agreeing to $185 million of drawn debt with GE Capital, ING, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada in September, when it subsequently tried to increase the amount of debt to $220-$230 million, which was in line with debt offered to rival bidders Cinven, Bridgepoint and Montagu Private Equity, the bankers added.

The financing was expected to be decided by early October, but negotiations took longer due to market volatility.

A final sale and purchase agreement for the proposed transaction with news and information services provider Thomson Reuters is expected to close by Jan. 31, 2012. Barclays Capital acted as sole financial advisor to Thomson Reuters.

The trade and risk management business operates under the Thomson Reuters enterprise solutions business.

Kondor provides trade and risk software as well as liquidity risk systems for treasury and cash management operations. Its main competitors include Misys , SunGard and French software solutions company Murex. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin)