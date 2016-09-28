UPDATE 1-Elevator maker Kone sees tough competition in China for 2017

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on its capital markets day on Wednesday that business in key market China would remain challenging next year
* Repeats sees Chinese new equipment market this year to decline in units by 5 to 10 percent, the second straight year of decline
* Says that going into 2017, the rate of decline in China is expected to moderate but the competition will remain intense
* Shares in the company fell 3.5 percent by 0741 GMT
* Says China offers opportunities to grow in the elevator service and modernisation market, and that it expects consolidation to continue in the market
* keeps group strategic and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016 unchanged
* Kone is the market leader in China and the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies, and it also rivals Swiss company Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.