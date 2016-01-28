Finland's Kone beats market expectations in fourth quarter

HELSINKI Jan 28 Finland's Kone, the world's second-largest elevator maker after Otis, reported larger-than-expected quarterly profits and new orders but warned that demand would fall this year in its key market China.

Kone's operating profit in the fourth quarter increased to 378.5 million euros ($413 million) from 315 million euros a year earlier, surpassing analysts' average expectation of 361 million in a Reuters poll.

New orders in the quarter totalled 1,947 million euros, compared to a market consensus of 1,833 million euros.

"In China, we expect the market to be challenging (in 2016). The new equipment market in China, when measured in units, is expected to decline by 5-10 percent and to continue to see intense price pressure," CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in the company rose 2.3 percent by 1042 GMT. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)