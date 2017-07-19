FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Elevator maker Kone Q2 profit falls more than expected
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月19日 / 上午9点48分 / 1 天内

Elevator maker Kone Q2 profit falls more than expected

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone said on Wednesday second quarter profits fell more than expected amid weak demand in China, the world's biggest elevator market.

Kone's operating profit in the second quarter of the year fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 326 million euros ($376 million), missing analysts' average expectation of 333 million euros.

"Higher raw material prices, price pressure witnessed in our Chinese new equipment business and increased R&D and IT spend burdened our operating income in the second quarter," Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 3.6 percent to 43.85 euros each by 0945 GMT. ($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below