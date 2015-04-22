UPDATE 1-Finnish elevator company Kone warns of China uncertainty

(Recasts, adds analyst)

HELSINKI, April 22 Finnish elevator maker Kone reported weaker than expected underlying first-quarter profit and warned that its stronghold market, China, is becoming more uncertain, sending its shares lower.

Kone, which is the world's second-biggest manufacturer of elevators behind Otis, reported forecast-beating growth in sales and new orders on the back of favourable currency movements.

However, first-quarter earnings per share stood at 0.29 euros, behind analysts' average estimate of 0.31 euros because of higher costs.

Kone, which in recent years has stepped up expansion in China to take advantage of a construction boom, said that uncertainty in that market has increased.

Shares in the company fell 3.8 percent by 1128 GMT but remain up 10 percent this year.

"Expectations are always high for Kone and this is the first time it has come up with a statement like that on China," said Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

Kone increased its estimate for full-year operating profit, saying it expects it to be in the range of 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion) to 1.23 billion euros, up from the previously forecast 1.13 billion euros to 1.23 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)