Elevator maker Kone seeks growth with new services

HELSINKI Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone
launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish
company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive
elevator industry.
* Kone said it has launched a customisable portfolio of
services and tools to meet customers' needs, instead of
traditional pre-designed service packages
* as part of the concept, Kone launched a 24/7 service which
uses IBM's cloud-based data analysis software
* says the use of IBM's Watson would help it monitor data
from elevators and resolve problems before they occur
* says the new offerings have been introduced in selected
markets and will be rolled out broadly in 2017 and 2018
* Kone aims to connect over 1 million additional elevators
and escalators to the cloud over the next few years
* "Service business industry is very fragmented, and price
competition is tough. We believe that by these offerings we can
clearly differentiate from the competition, and grow faster,"
chief executive Henrik Ehnrooth told Reuters
* Kone is in the top two of world's biggest players in the
new equipment market, with United Technologies' Otis
division, and No. 4 in services. The other main players are
Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
* Elevator makers have shifted focus to services amid
contraction in new installations in China, which is by far the
world's biggest elevator market
* Services accounted for 45 percent of Kone's revenue of 8.8
billion euros in 2016
