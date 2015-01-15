版本:
BRIEF-Konecranes to supply 15 RTGs to container terminals in West Africa

Jan 15 Konecranes Abp :

* Konecranes to supply 15 RTGs to three Bolloré Group container terminals in West Africa Source text: bit.ly/1y0LdH7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
