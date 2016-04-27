Konecranes, pressured by rival bid, sees lower tax benefits from Terex merger

| HELSINKI, April 27
HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish crane maker
Konecranes said it expects lower tax benefits than
previously estimated from its proposed merger with U.S. Terex
Corp, further undermining a deal already challenged by a
rival bid.
Konecranes and Terex agreed to an all-share merger in August
2015, but Terex then received a $3.4 billion non-binding cash
bid from China's Zoomlion.
Konecranes said on Wednesday that all the proposed 32
million euro ($36 million) tax and financing synergies of the
deal could be eliminated because of new proposals by U.S.
regulators.
The companies have estimated the deal would in addition
offer annual operational synergies of 110 million euros.
Konecranes-Terex was intended to be registered in Finland
for tax reasons.
"The impact (of the tax synergy elimination) is significant,
so this is yet another factor that speaks on behalf of Terex
turning to Zoomlion," said analyst Elina Riutta from Evli
brokerage which has a 'reduce' rating on Konecranes stock.
"I would expect that Terex will eventually choose to merge
with Zoomlion. Comparing Zoomlion's cash offer to the expected
synergies with Konecranes, I think it would be difficult for
Terex to turn down Zoomlion."
Konecranes CEO Panu Routila however said the companies
continue to pursue the merger, adding that Terex's board has not
changed its recommendation in support of the deal despite its
review of Zoomlion's offer.
"For us, operational synergies have been the main thing...
It seems that for Terex, (tax and financial synergies) are more
important (than for us)," Routila told Reuters.
Konecranes shares were down 5 percent by 1102 GMT following
the merger update and a weaker than expected quarterly report.
First-quarter order intake fell 18 percent from a year ago
to 425 million euros, missing analysts' expectation of 475
million in Reuters poll, as customers have turned cautious amid
cooling global growth.
Konecranes has looked to the merger with Terex to help it
cope with cooling Chinese and weak European demand, and analyst
riutta said the merger would help it to cut overcapacity.
"Zoomlion-Terex, instead, would pose a bigger competition
challenge for Konecranes in Europe and the United States," she
said, adding U.S. authorities could block Zoomlion's acquisition
of Terex.
