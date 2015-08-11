U.S. crane maker Terex to merge with Finland's Konecranes

HELSINKI Aug 11 U.S. crane maker Terex and Finland's Konecranes have agreed on an all-share merger to complement their businesses and achieve cost savings, the companies said on Tuesday.

The planned combination, with total sales of $10 billion in 2014, will at closing be owned 60 percent by the shareholders of Terex and 40 percent by Konecranes' owners, the companies said.

Terex shareholders will get 0.80 Konecranes shares for each existing Terex share. The deal is expected to close in the early part of 2016. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)