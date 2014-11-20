版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive: EUR 9 mln fuel lines deal for North American passenger car market

Nov 20 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* 9 million euros (76 million Norwegion crowns) fuel lines contract for North American passenger car market

* Supply under agreement will start immediately and will continue through 2017

* Will supply high temperature fuel hoses to one of world's largest fuel system suppliers primarily for North American passenger car market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jakub Kulas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐