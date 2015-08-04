DSM Q2 earnings rise 6 percent, keeps guidance

AMSTERDAM Aug 4 DSM, the Dutch maker of nutritional supplements and high-performance materials, on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, driven by higher volume and positive exchange rate effects.
The company maintained its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which it said in April was expected to come in ahead of last year's 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
In the second quarter, DSM said EBITDA increased 6 percent to 279 million euros, slightly ahead of market expectations. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast an average of 275 million euros on net sales of 1.96 billion euros.
Sales rose 12 percent, DSM said in a statement, to 1.96 billion euros, lifted by 3 percent higher volumes.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai