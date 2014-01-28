BRIEF-Philips Q4 EBITA beats market expectations

AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Q4 net result EUR 412 million euros (average forecast in
Reuters poll 455 million)
* Q4 EBITA 884 million euros (average forecast in Reuters poll
839 million)
* Q4 adjusted EBITA 915 million euros (average forecast in
Reuters poll 874 million)
* Comparable sales in growth geographies up 15 pct
* Announces proposed dividend of .80 euros per share
* Says fourth quarter of 2013 was another good quarter for
Philips, despite challenging economic environment
* Says comparable sales and operational results improve across
all sectors
* Has completed 7 pct of the EUR 1.5 billion share buy-back
program since the start of the program in October 2013
* Says achieved the mid-term financial targets we had set in
2011
* Expect that 2014 will be a modest step towards our 2016
targets
* Our overhead cost reduction program has resulted in EUR 1
billion of total gross savings to date
* For 2014,remain cautious due to ongoing macro-economic
uncertainties, currency headwinds,softer order intake in Q4 2013
* Q4 sales 6.799 billion euros (average forecast in Reuters
poll 6.844 billion)
* At the end of Q4 2013 net debt position of 1.4 billion euros