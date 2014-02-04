BRIEF-Philips appoints new CEO for North American unit

BRIEF-Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Koninklijke Philips NV : * Says Brent Shafer appointed chief executive officer of Philips North America * Shafer will succeed Greg Sebasky, who retired from Philips on February 3, and report to CEO Frans Van Houten
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Conocophillips announces quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: