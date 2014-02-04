版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Philips appoints new CEO for North American unit

AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Koninklijke Philips NV : * Says Brent Shafer appointed chief executive officer of Philips North America * Shafer will succeed Greg Sebasky, who retired from Philips on February 3, and report to CEO Frans Van Houten
