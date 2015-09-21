EQT attracts offers for Dutch oil storage firm Koole - sources

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Swedish buyout group EQT has received offers for its Dutch oil storage group Koole Terminals valuing the business at more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), several people familiar with the deal said.
The investor last week collected more than 10 tentative bids mainly from infrastructure investors and will now pick several groups to submit final bids, the sources said.
Morgan Stanley is advising EQT on the sale, the people said.
EQT and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin and Freya Berry; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.