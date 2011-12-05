UPDATE 1-Koppers to close carbon black plant in Australia

* Says to close Kurnell, NSW facility
* Cites higher costs, strong A$
* Sees charge of $14-18 mln over two years
Dec 5 Kopper Holdings Inc, which
produces carbon compounds and treated wood products, said it
will close one of its Australian facilities, hurt by
deteriorating raw material availability, costs, and a
strengthening local currency.
The ceasing of carbon black operations at Kurnell, New South
Wales -- one of the company's six Australian facilities -- would
affect about 65 employees, or about 4 percent of the company's
total salaried and non-salaried employees, as of December 2010.
While the insatiable demand from China has led to a mining
boom in Australia, in has also sent the Australian Dollar up
nearly 50 percent since 2006, pushing up labor and raw material
costs and rendering products less competitive.
Manufacturing at Kurnell will cease during current week and
the facility will transition to closure over the next four
months, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based Koppers said.
The closure will lead to a pre-tax charge to earnings of
approximately $14 to 18 million over two years, apart from a
previously announced $22 million charge.
"The company will continue to maintain a presence in
Australia through its tar distillation facility as well as its
business operations in treated utility poles and related
products," it said in a statement.
In a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in November, Koppers had said that the Kurnell facility had
faced an uncertain operating environment since fourth quarter of
2010 and had forecast the $22 million charge.
Shares of Koppers closed at $34.06 Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.