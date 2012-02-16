UPDATE 1-Koppers 4th-qtr profit misses, shares fall

* Raises qtrly div by 2 cents to $0.24/shr

* Says signed MOU to build plant in China

* Says unit received an order from Vale

* Q4 adj EPS $0.37/shr vs est.$0.53/shr

Feb 16 Koppers Holdings Inc, which produces carbon compounds and treated wood products, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by losses for its carbon black business in Australia.

Koppers shares fell 4 pct to $36.25 in early trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Last December, Koppers shut down one of its six facilities in Australia that produced carbon black, which is mostly used to make automobile tires.

However, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 24 cents per share.

Separately, the company said one of its units signed a memorandum of understanding with Nippon Steel Chemical, Sojitz JECT and Yizhou Group to build a coal-tar based carbon products complex in Pizhou City, China.

The company also said the unit received an order to supply railroad crossties to Vale in South America.

The order is expected to pull in $9 million to $11 million in revenue, and will be completed during 2012.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Koppers was $14.2 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 37 cents per share.

Sales rose 25 percent to $385.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 53 cents, on revenue of $351.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.