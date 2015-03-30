UPDATE 1-S.Korea picks KAI, with Lockheed, for $7.9 bln fighter jet development

* South Korea also confirms $1.2 bln Patriot upgrades
* Seoul's arms budget constrained from high-cost buys
* North Korea's missile capabilities a key concern
(Updates throughout with DAPA comment, KF-X programme details,
S.Korea arms budget)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 30 South Korea chose on Monday
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, which expects to
partner Lockheed Martin Corp, to develop a mid-level
fighter jet that will cost around 8.7 trillion won ($7.88
billion).
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) also
confirmed its decision to upgrade South Korea's Patriot missile
system, with Raytheon Co chosen to upgrade the launch
systems. PAC-3 missiles will be bought from the United States.
South Korea has been trying to bolster its arsenal in the
face of a missile threat from North Korea.
"Once the Patriot upgrades are completed, the warheads of
North Korean ballistic missiles can be struck directly, and
minimising damage to the ground," DAPA said in a statement.
Reclusive North Korea sporadically test fires missiles on
the Korean peninsula, most recently in protest against annual
U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
The KF-X mid-level fighter jet programme will aim to develop
jets to replace ageing F-4 and F-5 fighters by 2025, as well as
adding air defence for its sole foreign partner, Indonesia,
which is paying a fifth of the development cost.
KAI beat out Korean Air Lines, which had
partnered with Airbus.
The PAC-3 missiles will be built by Lockheed Martin. The
total upgrade is expected to cost about 1.3 trillion won ($1.18
billion), two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Both declined to be identified because the details of the
projects are confidential.
With South Korea's arms procurement budget increasingly
constrained, some analysts have questioned the viability of the
fighter jet project. A state-run South Korean think tank
estimated the KF-X programme would need an additional 10
trillion won for production.
Indonesia agreed last year to pay 20 percent of the
development costs.
DAPA's estimated budget requirement for arms procurement in
2016-2020 was 96 trillion won, up from 72 trillion won DAPA
estimated for 2015-2019, Yonhap reported this month.
The budget has already been hit by high-profile purchases
such as the 40 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets for 7.34
trillion won finalised last year, and four in-flight refuelling
tankers for about 1.4 trillion won under negotiation.
DAPA declined to comment on the cost of the projects, or on
Lockheed's involvement.
Lockheed Martin said it was committed to supporting the KF-X
programme but did not have any immediate comment on the Patriot
upgrade. Raytheon could not be reached for immediate comment.
($1 = 1,104.0000 won)
