GM plans gradual pullout of S.Korea as labor costs surge

| SEOUL
SEOUL Aug 12 General Motors Co. has
begun gradually cutting its presence in South Korea after
mounting labor costs and militant unionism triggered a rethink
of its reliance on the country for a fifth of its global
production, three individuals familiar with GM's thinking said.
The U.S. automaker's plan, which already appears to have
been put into action with recent decisions to shift production
of newer models away from South Korea, highlights complaints
from both local and foreign carmakers about rapidly rising wage
costs in the world's seventh-largest exporting nation.
"We need to make sure we mitigate risk in (South Korea), not
over the next 2-3 years but over time, not to become too
dependent on one product source," said one of the sources who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"If something goes wrong in Korea, whether it is cost,
politics, or unions, it has an immediate impact."
GM made South Korea one of its main production hubs after
its 2002 purchase of failed local carmaker Daewoo Motors. The
country accounts for slightly more than 20 percent of GM's
annual global production of some 9.5 million cars. More than 80
percent of those GM cars made in the country are exported.
The sources, all privy to high-level discussions inside GM
about the future of its South Korean strategy, said labor costs
had risen sharply over the past decade, turning the country into
a high-cost base -- a problem exacerbated by the South Korean
currency's relative strength over the past year.
GM Korea's labor union disagrees and believes GM's talk of
reducing its presence is a bluff designed to intimidate workers
against seeking further pay hikes. Last month, GM Korea reached
an annual wage settlement that included bonuses of 10 million
won ($9,000) per member, according to the GM Korea labor union.
"Our view is that management is making threats to pressure
us and make us cooperate," union spokesman Choi Jong-hak said.
However, GM appears to have already begun easing its
reliance on South Korea, leading some union leaders to tell
Reuters on condition of anonymity that they fear an eventual
shuttering of some GM factories in the country.
GM told its South Korean labor union late last year it would
not produce the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car,
in Korea, though it indicated it planned to continue to produce
the current model there as a lower-cost strategic car for
emerging markets. It has not specified where it expects to make
the new car, though Spain is rumored to be the choice.
Two individuals familiar with GM's product-development plans
said the automaker had also shifted the Cruze's lead development
team out of Korea to its technical center near Detroit.
The company has similar plans for the Opel Mokka, a
subcompact SUV it makes in South Korea and exports to Europe as
the Mokka and to China and the United States as the Buick
Encore. GM said it planned to shift a large chunk of production
of the car's redesigned model to Spain from the second half of
2014, initially using kits brought in from Korea. GM Korea would
keep producing its current model in South Korea.
LABOR COSTS
For much of the past decade, GM Korea has been a successful
venture. It combined GM's global reach with the former Daewoo's
small car technology, which GM lacked. Daewoo's technology
played a key role in powering GM for a relatively quick comeback
from its bankruptcy in 2009, allowing the Detroit-based firm to
make inroads in China and other high-growth emerging markets.
But wages have been surging in Korea.
At GM Korea, labor cost per vehicle is set to hit $1,133
this year, according to a slide presentation that GM Korea
management gave to the union over the past year, said a union
official who attended the presentation. That compares to an
average $677 per vehicle across GM's international operations.
The sources said that GM Korea's per-vehicle labor cost was
on par with Spain and Russia, or "the lower end of the scale of
what GM considers as a high-cost country", one said.
The manufacturing sector's total labor-compensation per
employee in South Korea jumped 119 percent in the 10 years
through 2009, compared to a 40 percent rise in the United States
and a 27 percent gain for the euro zone, according to data from
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Now, combined with a stronger won and the recent bout of
geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, GM believes its
risk-exposure to South Korea has become excessive and needs to
be "rebalanced", one of the sources said.
GM Korea's labor union believes South Korea is still a
competitive base for producing quality cars for sale at
competitive prices. "Korea has an edge in cost compared with the
likes of Australia and Germany," the union's Choi said.
Last month's wage settlement came after partial strikes by
GM Korea's blue-collar and white-collar workers, which in turn
followed the union's worst walkout in a decade last year. That
strike resulted in a production loss of 48,000 vehicles or $92
million, according to GM Korea.
Last year, members of the union stormed GM Korea chief
financial officer Stephen Small's office with steel pipes in
hand demanding bigger meal subsidies, union officials say,
adding that the firm later agreed to raise subsidies.
GM declined to comment on the incident.
Labor strikes have not been confined to GM in South Korea.
On Friday, union delegates representing workers at the country's
biggest carmaker, Hyundai Motor Co, voted to strike.
Hyundai workers represented by the union will vote on Wednesday
whether to go ahead with the strike or not.
GM is especially concerned about union legal action seeking
to redefine the meaning of "regular wage" in Korea, which the
sources say is by far the biggest potential threat to GM Korea's
continued competitiveness.
A high court in South Korea court ruled last year that
regularly paid bonuses should be counted as part of a workers'
"base pay", which is used to calculate overtime and pension
payments. The supreme court is currently reviewing the ruling.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson voiced his concerns about
rising costs to South Korean President Park Geun-hye during her
visit to Washington in May, two sources said. A spokeswoman for
President Park declined to comment.
GM Korea CEO Sergio Rocha this year told Reuters that GM
Korea's labor costs would rise 10-12 percent if it was forced to
count bonuses as part of a worker's regular pay.
Min Ki, chairman of the GM Korea labor union, described
union-led actions in the past two years as "an explosion of
pent-up frustration". Min's term as union chief ends in
September, and he says he doesn't plan to run for re-election.
"We persevered over the years with lower pay, and we're
proud of what we accomplished as a company," Min told Reuters,
referring to how Daewoo's small car technology helped GM's
recovery from bankruptcy.
"We will continue to fight for our future."