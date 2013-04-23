For richer or poorer: Bank of Korea to host weddings

| SEOUL, April 23
SEOUL, April 23 Dealing with monetary policy and
interest rates is the Bank of Korea's main role, but in May it
will start hosting weddings - in an auditorium hung with the
portraits of former central bank governors.
Employees from the Bank of Korea will be allowed to get
married inside the grey, fortress-like building at weekends,
according to an internal memo released earlier this month.
"The large auditorium was available for personal employee
use before, but that was discouraged due to security reasons,"
said a manager in the human relations and management department.
"We've decided to open it back up again now that we have
enforced security."
The central bank hosted weddings in the 1990s, according to
another human relations official, who was himself married at the
auditorium which holds around 200 people.
You Hyoun-joo was consulted by central bank personnel on how
to prepare the venue for weddings as they had "little clue what
to do."
"I had to spend hours explaining why the bride's waiting
room had to look nice," said You, who has had more than a
decade's worth of experience in the business.
The Bank of Korea joins a group of other South Korean public
institutions that have made their facilities available to either
their employees or the public to encourage nuptial ceremonies
that are less costly and more low-key.
South Korea's presidential Blue House has opened one of the
buildings on its grounds for weddings and will select the lucky
couples by lottery by the end of the month.