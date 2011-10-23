CJ CheilJedang to build $300 mln lysine plant in U.S.

SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's top food maker, CJ CheilJedang Corp. , said on Sunday it will invest $300 million to build a plant to produce lysine, an essential amino acid widely added to animal feed, in the United States.

The company said in a statement that agricultural giant Cargill Inc would provide starch sweetener, a key raw material for production of lysine, to the plant to be built in the U.S. state of Iowa by the end of 2013.

The output from the Iowa plant with a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes a year will be sold in the United States.

The U.S. lysine market reached 350,000 tonnes in terms of demand volume in 2010, making it the world's third largest following the EU market with 500,000 tonnes and China with 450,000 tonnes.

"We have to target the US market to grab the top position in the global bio-market," CJ CheilJedang CEO Kim Chul-Ha said.

"Starting from the end of 2013, we will devote all our energies to dominating the market through aggressive business and marketing activities."

The global lysine market is estimated at $3 billion with China's Global Bio Chem Technology Group Co Ltd having the largest share while Ajinomoto Co Inc of Japan and CJ CheilJedang share the No. 2 position, followed by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co of the United States, the CJ statement said.

It also said CJ will capture the top position in the global lysine market once the Iowa plant and another lysine facility under construction in Shenyang, China, come on line at the end of 2013 and in the first half of next year, respectively.

The company is poised to continue investing until it achieves an annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes of lysine for animal feed and thus obtains a global market share of 30 percent by 2014, the statement added. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Sugita Katyal)