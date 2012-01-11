Colliers teams up with property partner in South Korea

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 11 Property brokerage
Colliers International said on Wednesday it had struck a
partnership deal in South Korea with the Real Estate Development
Network.
Alexis Jung, the Seoul office manager for operations at
Colliers, told Reuters that the two companies had cooperated on
a project-by-project basis for 10 years. But this strategic
alliance formalizes the arrangement to work together on property
development, consulting and services in Korea.
The Real Estate Development Network is headed by Jay Kang
and focuses on property consulting and project management in
South Korea. It is currently lead project adviser for Raintree,
the project management company set up by the Korea Asset
Management Corp (KAMCO), on overhauling the
nonperforming loans that KAMCO owns, according to the Colliers
statement on the partnership.
Colliers International is a subsidiary of
FirstService Corp and offers property brokerage and
consulting services globally.