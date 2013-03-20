版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 14:26 BJT

SKorean Internet provider says believes service hacked

SEOUL, March 20 South Korean Internet service provider LG UPlus said on Wednesday that it believed its network had been hacked in an outage that caused major broadcasters and a bank's networks to fail.

South Korean police are investigating the outage.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐