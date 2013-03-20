UPDATE 1-S.Korea police investigating server outages at major TV networks

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
* Networks at major broadcasters, two commercial banks affected
* IT services provider says it believes network was compromised
* Initial speculation of North Korea attack
SEOUL, March 20 South Korean police are investigating network outages at major broadcasters and a large bank on Wednesday, with a major network services provider alleging that its system was hacked.
Servers at television networks YTN, MBC and KBS were affected as well as Shinhan Bank and Nonghyup, two major banks, the police and government said. They did not comment on the possible causes of the outages.
A spokesman at LG Uplus said the company believes its network was hacked. The firm provides internet-related services to the broadcaster.
Initial speculation centred on a potential hacking attack by North Korea, which has hacked South Korean institutions before. But South Korea's internet security agency has said it has yet to find any evidence of external attacks, YTN said.
Local shares extended losses following the initial reports of outages to end down 1 percent. The won and local bonds were little moved following the news.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: