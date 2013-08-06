Foreigners' S.Korea bond-buying spree hits sixth month in July

SEOUL Aug 7 Foreign net investment in South
Korean bonds rose for the sixth consecutive month in July, the
financial markets regulator said on Wednesday, marking the
longest streak of such inflows in two years.
Foreign net investment in won-denominated debt rose by 1.7
trillion Korean won ($1.53 billion) last month, with South
Korea's strong economic fundamentals and comparatively high
yields on local debt continuing to attract overseas investors,
the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.
Though July's foreign net investment in local bonds was less
than the 2.6 trillion won seen in June, July's result marked
the longest run of foreign inflows since the February-to-August
period of 2011.
Israel was among the biggest buyers of Korean bonds in July,
investing a net 442 billion won. Net investment by Swiss
investors rose by 303 billion won, while Norwegians' net
investment in local debt grew by 286 billion won last month.
The FSS did not provide specific details, but a person
familiar with the transactions told Reuters that the central
banks of Israel and Switzerland as well as the Norwegian
sovereign wealth fund were among the buyers of South Korean debt
last month.
Foreigners also bought a net 1.3 trillion won worth of South
Koreans stocks during July, compared with 5.1 trillion won worth
of foreign outflows in June, taking comfort from U.S. Fedederal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's reassurance to markets that the
U.S. central was not planning on tightening policy in the near
term.
Total foreign net investment in local stocks and bonds rose
by 3 trillion won in July, the biggest increase since February.
($1 = 1113.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)