Foreign inflows to S.Korea bonds in Feb at 28-month high

SEOUL, March 6 Net foreign investment in South Korean bonds rose to a 28-month high in February on bets of further appreciation of the South Korean won and speculation of additional Bank of Korea rate cuts, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Foreign holdings of local debt rose by 3.53 trillion Korean won ($3.23 billion) last month, the Financial Supervisory Service said (FSS) in a statement, marking the biggest monthly rise since October 2010.

Thai investors' holdings in Korean bonds rose by 1.09 trillion won last month, the biggest rise in more than two years. An official at the FSS said the Thai central and other government-linked funds were among those who bought local bonds, but he did not provide specifics.

South Korean bonds have been extending their gains in recent weeks as investors increase their bets that the Bank of Korea (BOK) will cut interest rates at least once more this year to support the ailing economy.

Yields on the most-liquid three-year and five-year treasury bonds have fallen below the central bank's benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate of 2.75 percent, reflecting such speculation.

The BOK kept the policy rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive month in February and has said it doesn't expect economic conditions to deteriorate further, but many analysts expect a rate cut as soon as the next policy meeting on March 14.

Net investment in local bonds from China and Switzerland during February rose by 233 billion won and 230 billion won, respectively. The FSS official said that Chinese sovereign investors and the Swiss central bank were among the investors.

At end-February, foreign holdings in South Korean bonds stood at a record 93.7 trillion won, reflecting growing foreign demand for the asset.

Foreigners also bought 1.51 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in February, with Chinese investors purchasing a record 1.24 trillion won worth of Korean shares during the month.

($1 = 1093.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)