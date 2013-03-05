Foreign inflows to S.Korea bonds in Feb at 28-month high

SEOUL, March 6 Net foreign investment in South
Korean bonds rose to a 28-month high in February on bets of
further appreciation of the South Korean won and
speculation of additional Bank of Korea rate cuts, the country's
financial regulator said on Wednesday.
Foreign holdings of local debt rose by 3.53 trillion Korean
won ($3.23 billion) last month, the Financial Supervisory
Service said (FSS) in a statement, marking the biggest monthly
rise since October 2010.
Thai investors' holdings in Korean bonds rose by 1.09
trillion won last month, the biggest rise in more than two
years. An official at the FSS said the Thai central and other
government-linked funds were among those who bought local bonds,
but he did not provide specifics.
South Korean bonds have been extending their gains in recent
weeks as investors increase their bets that the Bank of Korea
(BOK) will cut interest rates at least once more this year to
support the ailing economy.
Yields on the most-liquid three-year and
five-year treasury bonds have fallen below the
central bank's benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate of
2.75 percent, reflecting such speculation.
The BOK kept the policy rate unchanged for the fourth
consecutive month in February and has said it doesn't expect
economic conditions to deteriorate further, but many analysts
expect a rate cut as soon as the next policy meeting on March
14.
Net investment in local bonds from China and Switzerland
during February rose by 233 billion won and 230 billion won,
respectively. The FSS official said that Chinese sovereign
investors and the Swiss central bank were among the investors.
At end-February, foreign holdings in South Korean bonds
stood at a record 93.7 trillion won, reflecting growing foreign
demand for the asset.
Foreigners also bought 1.51 trillion won worth of South
Korean stocks in February, with Chinese investors purchasing a
record 1.24 trillion won worth of Korean shares during the
month.
($1 = 1093.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)