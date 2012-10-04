Sept foreign net investment in S.Korea bonds at 6-mth high

SEOUL Oct 5 Foreigners' net investment in South
Korean bonds in September rose by the most since March due to a
series of sovereign credit rating upgrades and expectations for
additional monetary easing by the Bank of Korea, government data
showed on Friday.
Foreign inflows to the local debt market totaled 1.5
trillion Korean won ($1.35 billion) last month, the Financial
Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, rebounding from
2.6 trillion won in net outflows in August.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings raised
South Korea's sovereign credit rating in September, citing in
part the country's strong fiscal position. The upgrades further
bolstered the South Korean debt market's status as a safehaven.
Analysts also widely expect the Bank of Korea to cut the
policy rate at its Oct. 11 rate meeting to respond
to the continued economic slowdown.
The central bank delivered a 25 basis-point rate cut in
July, putting the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate
at 3.00 percent. It had kept the rate on hold in August and
September.
Investors from Norway, Switzerland and China continued to
increase their holdings in South Korean debt in September. The
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund and the Swiss central bank
continued to accumulate won-denominated bonds, a FSS official
said without elaborating.
Foreingers were also net buyers of 3.1 trillion won worth of
local stocks in September, slowing from a record 6.6 trillion
won rise in August.
September's stock market inflows were attributed to improved
investor sentiment following new stimulus announced in major
economies as well as some easing of risks stemming from the euro
zone fiscal crisis.
($1 = 1112.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)