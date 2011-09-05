S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 6

SEOUL, Sept 6 Following is a list of events in
>0800 Finance Ministry will give issue its "Green Book:, its
monthly assessment on the economy ahead of the Bank of Korea
rate meeting this week.
>1300 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) to close tenders to
buy 490,000 tonnes of sub-bituminous coal for delivery between
October and December
> 1400 The government will unveil proposed tax revisions aimed
at spurring job growth
*Seoul shares finished down more than 4 percent on Monday,
erasing almost all the gains earned last week, as deepening
worries about the U.S. economy decreased investors' risk
appetite and pummeled key exporters and energy counters.
*U.S. stocks were closed for Labor Day.
*Brent crude oil fell towards $110 a barrel on Monday as fears
of another U.S. recession and slowing growth elsewhere raised
the prospect of lower demand for fuel.
*European stocks tumbled 4 percent on Monday, with banks
plumbing a more than two year low, as fears for the future of
the euro zone bubbled up against a background of weak economic
growth and threats to the banking sector.
>POLL-Bank of Korea tipped to skip rate move again
>Bank of Korea seen keeping rates steady for 3rd mo
>Hankook Tire bid for Indonesia tyre maker fails
>Sinsegae deal with Taubman, 800 Bln won investment
>Seoul shares tumble 4.4 pct; econ fears hit energy
>S.Korea won drops, T-bond yields at near 1-yr lows
>SK Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said that it has
secured a $662 million contract to build a thermal power plant
in Panama.
>Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp
signed a deal with Intel Corp to develop an enhanced
in-vehicle infotainment system.
