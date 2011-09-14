S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 15

SEOUL, Sept 15 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your
feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom
at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs)
>0900 President of Colombia meets President Lee
>1100 Revised Aug foreign trade data
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on Wednesday
after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
*Brent crude rose Wednesday on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis
would ease, while U.S. oil futures fell following data showing a
surprise increase in U.S. product inventories.
*Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as
optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis
overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately
default on its debt.
TOP STORIES REUTERS KOREA
>Samsung Group shake-up seen in Everland stake-sale
>S.Korea Sept 1-10 exports up 26 pct y/y
>S.Korea c.bank sells 91-day MSBs at 3.25 pct
MARKETS
>Seoul shares tumble as euro crisis chills
>S.Korea won tumbles, bonds rally on euro fears
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Electronics Inc is going to close down research
and development centers in Beijing and Paris while focusing on
North American market.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy
Industries Co Ltd are both bidding on a $2 billion
floating oil storage platform in Nigeria.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest [Press]
KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Seoul Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)