S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 26

SEOUL, Sept 26

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >1030 The finance ministry is set to sell 1.0 trln won in 20-year government bonds

TOP STORIES >S.Korea defends won as emerging markets intervene >Korea savings bank debacle claims life of executive >N.Korea and US to talk on war remains next month >Regulator says banks flunked stress tests now sound >S.Korea wealth fund undecided on raising BofA stake >Samsung Card picks GS, JP Morgan for Everland stake >Hanjin Shipping to issue shares worth $400 mln >South Korea vows policy efforts to stabilise prices

MARKETS >Seoul shares fall 5.7 pct to 15-mth closing low >Korea won late rebound on massive intervention MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The Dow Jones industrial average on Friday suffered its worst week since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, stung by severe anxiety over Europe's spiraling debt crisis and a warning from the Federal Reserved about the U.S. economy. *Oil fell to six-week lows on Friday, as fresh concerns about the euro zone added to the economic gloom that knocked as much as 9 percent off prices this week. *Gold prices slumped more than $100 an ounce on Friday, the biggest fall on record in dollar terms, as traders sold to cover losses, while global stocks edged up on expectations the European Central Bank will take new measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * Seoul shares finished down 5.7 percent on Friday, their biggest daily percentage loss in five weeks, with foreign investors taking flight as concerns about global economic stagnation deepened. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc is at the risk of having its credit be downgraded from BBB to BBB- by S&P 500. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has sued Apple Inc in the Netherlands requesting sales ban on Apple tablet and smartphone products. >SK China wins 30,000 square meters of Shanghai Expo grounds for around 320 billion won ($273.5 million) for skyscraper construction purposes.

