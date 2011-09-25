S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 26

SEOUL, Sept 26 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA
>1030 The finance ministry is set to sell 1.0 trln won in
20-year government bonds
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea defends won as emerging markets intervene
>Korea savings bank debacle claims life of executive
>N.Korea and US to talk on war remains next month
>Regulator says banks flunked stress tests now sound
>S.Korea wealth fund undecided on raising BofA stake
>Samsung Card picks GS, JP Morgan for Everland stake
>Hanjin Shipping to issue shares worth $400 mln
>South Korea vows policy efforts to stabilise prices
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall 5.7 pct to 15-mth closing low
>Korea won late rebound on massive intervention
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The Dow Jones industrial average on Friday suffered its worst
week since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, stung by
severe anxiety over Europe's spiraling debt crisis and a warning
from the Federal Reserved about the U.S. economy.
*Oil fell to six-week lows on Friday, as fresh concerns about
the euro zone added to the economic gloom that knocked as much
as 9 percent off prices this week.
*Gold prices slumped more than $100 an ounce on Friday, the
biggest fall on record in dollar terms, as traders sold to cover
losses, while global stocks edged up on expectations the
European Central Bank will take new measures to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
* Seoul shares finished down 5.7 percent on Friday, their
biggest daily percentage loss in five weeks, with foreign
investors taking flight as concerns about global economic
stagnation deepened.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Electronics Inc is at the risk of having its
credit be downgraded from BBB to BBB- by S&P 500.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has sued Apple Inc
in the Netherlands requesting sales ban on Apple tablet
and smartphone products.
>SK China wins 30,000 square meters of Shanghai Expo grounds for
around 320 billion won ($273.5 million) for skyscraper
construction purposes.
($1 = 1169.900 Korean Won)
