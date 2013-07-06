S.Korea temporarily suspends $7.3 bln fighter jet bidding - media

SEOUL, July 6 South Korea has temporarily
suspended bidding on a $7.3 billion (8.3 trillion won) fighter
jet project four days after reopening applications because of
high-priced offers from three aviation manufacturers, Yonhap
news agency reported on Saturday.
South Korea opened bidding on June 18 to purchase 60
next-generation fighter jets between 2017 and 2021, but bidders
offered prices above Seoul's budget for its largest-ever arms
import deal.
South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
(DAPA) has received 55 separate price bids since the opening of
tenders, Yonhap reported, citing DAPA officials.
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35A, Boeing Co's
F-15SE and EADS's Eurofighter Typhoon are in
competition to win the fighter deal.
"There is a need to carefully check the bids placed so far
before making a decision to move forward," said a DAPA official
who declined to be identified, according to Yonhap.
The official also said the agency would decide soon whether
to stop the bidding altogether or carry out additional bids for
the project, known as F-X.