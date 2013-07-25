South Korea reopens bidding for 8.3 trillion won fighter jet competition

SEOUL, July 25 South Korea said on Thursday it
will reopen competition for its 8.3 trillion won ($7.43 billion)
purchase of 60 next generation fighter jets which had been
suspended due to the high prices of bids received.
"We have decided at the defence project committee meeting to
resume bidding for the F-X project," a spokesman for the Defense
Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) told a briefing.
DAPA suspended bidding after none of the entries, Lockheed
Martin Corp's F-35, Boeing Co's F-15 and EADS's
Eurofighter Typhoon, submitted bids meeting the
required price.