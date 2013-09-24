版本:
S.Korea rejects Boeing in $7.7 bln fighter jet deal

SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea voted against Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle in its 8.3 trillion won ($7.7 billion) tender for 60 fighter jets, the country's arms procurement agency said on Tuesday, saying it will restart the project.

"DAPA...will swiftly pursue the programme again in order to minimise the vacuum in combat capabilities," South Korea's Defense Acquistion Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

Boeing's F-15 had been the only bid out of three that was under-budget and eligible to win the country's largest-ever defense import deal under South Korean law.
