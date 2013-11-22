Lockheed says committed to S.Korea F-35 offset offer

DUBAI Nov 22 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it was honored that South Korea was pursuing a "5th generation F-35 solution" to meet its security needs, and said it remained committed to the offset package it submitted in the fighter competition.

"We will continue to work closely with the U.S. government to meet the Republic of Korea Air Force's fighter requirements," said spokesman Eric Schnaible.

"Lockheed Martin is committed to meeting Korea's offset requirements including support and technology transfer for KF-X."