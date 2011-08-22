S.Korea KIC says reinvested half of BofA dividend in bank

SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's sovereign wealth
fund said it had reinvested $78 million, around half the
dividend it received from its $2 billion investment in Bank of
America , back in the U.S. bank's shares this year.
Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) had suffered large
valuation losses from the 2008 investment of $2 billion in then
Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America later that
year.
"We received $145 million in dividends since our initial
investment and spent $78 million of the payout purchasing BofA
stocks seven times since January this year," the fund said in a
statement.
"The investment was made based on views from global
investment banks and our internal review that its stocks are
undervalued," the statement said.
The fund said it has yet to decide whether to reinvest the
remaining dividend, adding spending plans would be made
according to global economic and financial market conditions.
The statement came after a local media report late on Monday
that the fund was considering investing another $50 million in
BofA stocks on top of $100 million worth it bought early this
year.
KIC was set up in 2005 and is now managing $35 billion
entrusted by the government and the central bank.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)