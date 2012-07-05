GM Korea union plans partial strike next week

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
SEOUL, July 5 Workers at General Motors' South Korean factories plan a partial strike for three days next week, a union spokesman said on Thursday.
Union leadership decided to idle work at several plants for six to eight hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the union spokesman said of an industrial action that would make GM Korea the first South Korean carmaker to launch a strike this year as annual wage talks stall over working conditions.
GM Korea is one of the U.S. automaker's key Asia production bases, producing a quarter of GM's Chevrolet cars sold globally, and 98 percent of cars such as the Cruze and the Aveo subcompact sold in Europe.
China is also a major export market for GM Korea's complete knock-down kits.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)