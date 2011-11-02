UPDATE 1-SK Tel, KT to launch iPhone 4S in S.Korea Nov 11

* Apple says iPhone 4S to hit S.Korea, Hong Kong, 13 other markets Nov.11

SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom and second-ranked KT Corp said in statements on Wednesday they would roll out Apple Inc's latest iPhone in the country on Nov. 11.

The latest iPhone model will compete with new smartphones from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in their home market.

All eyes will be on whether Samsung will request a sales ban on the iPhone 4S in South Korea, following similar moves in Australia, Japan, France and Italy.

Since April, Apple and Samsung have been locked in an acrimonious legal battle in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablet computers as they jostle for the top spot in the fast-growing markets. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer, buying mainly chips and displays.

Shin Jong-kyun, Samsung's mobile chief, told reporters last month that Samsung was considering filing for a sales ban on the latest iPhone in South Korea, according to media reports, but added nothing had been decided.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment on the issue.

Unlike other foreign handset makers, Apple has enjoyed strong sales of smartphones in South Korea, which has long been dominated by Samsung and LG.

KT said on Wednesday its total domestic iPhone sales had reached around 3 million units, while SK Telecom, which started offering iPhones only this year, did not provide sales figures. Samsung had sold some 7 million Galaxy S phones in South Korea as of the end of September.

The number of smartphone users in South Korea, which stood at 810,000 at the end of 2009, recently surged to 20 million, or over 80 percent of the country's economically active population.

Apple said in a statement on Monday that the iPhone 4S would be available in Hong Kong, South Korea and 13 additional countries on Nov. 11. Customers will be able to pre-order the phone beginning Nov. 4.

Unveiled early October, the iPhone 4s will be available in more than 70 countries by the end of the year.

Helped by availability in more countries and on more carrier networks, the iPhone 4S managed to outshine its predecessor the iPhone 4, which sold 1.7 million over its first three days. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)