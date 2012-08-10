UPDATE 1-Japan recalls envoy after S.Korea's Lee visits disputed islands

By Jack Kim
SEOUL Aug 10 Japan recalled its ambassador to
South Korea on Friday after South Korean President Lee Myung-bak
visited disputed islands believed to contain frozen natural gas
deposits potentially worth billions of dollars.
Lee is the first South Korean leader to make the trip to the
islands that have been a persistent irritant in relations
between the two countries even after they moved on from Japan's
colonial occupation to develop flourishing commercial ties.
The two sides have also worked together to try to rein in
North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
Japan issued a terse warning over the islands, known as
Takeshima in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean, which lie equidistant
from the two mainlands, and summoned South Korea's ambassador to
Tokyo to formally lodge a complaint.
Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba also said Tokyo had recalled
its envoy to Seoul.
"The visit to Takeshima by President Lee is unacceptable in
light of Japan's stance on this issue," Gemba was quoted as
saying by Yonhap news agency.
Officials in South Korea said the visit was meant to
highlight the islands' importance as a natural reserve and was
not aimed at stirring up trouble.
"There shouldn't be anything unusual in a national leader
visiting a place that is our territory," an official said.
Lee travelled to a larger island called Ulleungdo off the
Korean peninsula's east coast, which is not disputed, and made
the final leg under tight security with military and coast guard
escort.
Lee's stop on the islands was largely overlooked in South
Korea, where he is in the final year of a mandatory single
five-year term mired in corruption scandals involving former
close aides and family members.