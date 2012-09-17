Kia Motors targets 410,000 Forte sales next year

SEOUL, Sept 17 Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, said on Monday that it aims to sell 410,000 new Forte compacts globally next year and increase the number to 500,000 in 2014.

The South Korean carmaker launched a fully revamped version of the model - its top-selling vehicle last year - for the home market on Monday, with a plan to roll out the car in the United States, China and other key markets by next year.