Seoul court rules Lone Star guilty of stock manipulation

SEOUL Oct 6 A Seoul court ruled on Thursday
that U.S. buyout fund Lone Star was guilty of manipulating stock
prices in connection with a Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
unit, clearing a major legal hurdle to the fund's
$4.1 billion deal to sell KEB to domestic rival Hana Financial
Group .
The Dallas-based firm agreed to sell a 51 percent stake it
holds in South Korean lender KEB to Hana for $4.1 billion, but
legal uncertainties forced regulators to hold off approval for
what could be the country's biggest banking acquisition.
The Seoul High Court said LSF-KEB Holdings SCA, Lone Star's
Belgium-based unit which owns a controlling stake in KEB, and
Paul Yoo, the ex-head of its Korean operations , were
guilty of stock price manipulation.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)