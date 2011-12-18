S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Dec 19

SEOUL, Dec 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea extends Iran sanction but keep account open >POSCO E&C to sign$4.3bln deal for Brazil steel mill >Citi picked to advise on Himart sale -source >GS Caltex eyes higher gasoil term prices for 2012 MARKETS >Seoul shares gain as automakers, Samsung Elec firm >S.Korea won gains on U.S. data, bonds flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. *Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. *World stocks were mixed and the euro was flat on Friday as worries about downgrades of weaker euro zone countries curbed risk appetite, pushing aside an improved outlook on the U.S. economy. *Seoul shares rose on Friday, buoyed by signs of strength in the U.S. economy and a solid bounce in battered automakers, but gains were limited by institutional selling that continued for a second consecutive session. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >KT Corp makes three 4G LTE smartphone models available with 3G plans until January 20, 2012. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd files extension to the lawsuits against Apple in Germany >World's third largest LCD glass maker Nippon Electronic Glass Co Ltd build a melting furnace in Paju and its products will be supplied to LG Display Co Ltd factory in the same city. >Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Motors Co market share in the European market reach five percent for the first time according to the statistics from European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report