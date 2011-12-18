版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 07:56 BJT

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Dec 19

SEOUL, Dec 19 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.  	

  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea extends Iran sanction but keep account open 
 	
>POSCO E&C to sign$4.3bln deal for Brazil steel mill 
 	
>Citi picked to advise on Himart sale -source       
 	
>GS Caltex eyes higher gasoil term prices for 2012  
 	
       	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares gain as automakers, Samsung Elec firm 
  	
>S.Korea won gains on U.S. data, bonds flat         	
	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on  Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.        	
*Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second
consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis
and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies. 	
*World stocks were mixed and the euro was flat on Friday as
worries about downgrades of weaker euro zone countries curbed
risk appetite, pushing aside an improved outlook on the U.S.
economy.         	
*Seoul shares rose on Friday, buoyed by signs of strength in the
U.S. economy and a solid bounce in battered automakers, but
gains were limited by institutional selling that continued for a
second consecutive session.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>KT Corp makes three 4G LTE smartphone models
available with 3G plans until January 20, 2012. 	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd files extension to the
lawsuits against Apple in Germany	
>World's third largest LCD glass maker Nippon Electronic Glass
Co Ltd build a melting furnace in Paju and its products
will be supplied to LG Display Co Ltd factory in the
same city. 	
>Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Motors Co 
market share in the European market reach five percent for the
first time according to the statistics from European Automobile
Manufacturers' Association.	
     	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐