S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 27

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

>	
    	
  TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea Q4 household income growth at 1-1/2-yr high 
 	
>Samsung Life interested in ING Asia insurance biz  	
>South Korea gasoline pump price hits record high   	
>South Korea Feb consumer sentiment edges higher    
 	
      	
  MARKETS  	
>Seoul shares up, but post first weekly loss this yr 
 	
>Korean won snaps 2-day fall, importers limit gains 	
    	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS      	
*The S&P 500 rose  on Friday to close at the highest level since
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a
pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery. 
      	
*Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a
barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as
heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear
program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of
the Atlantic. 	
*Brent oil rose above $125 a barrel to end near a 10-month high
on Friday as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran has
sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, while the S&P 500
closed at the highest level since June 2008.         	
*Seoul shares gained on Friday, with foreign buying resuming
following positive U.S. data, but posted their first weekly loss
this year.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS    	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by   	
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports  	
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Offices of South Korean electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd
 and its affiliates were searched by prosecutors
office on Saturday.	
>Hyundai Motor Co chose five investment banks
including Goldman Sachs for issueing foreign currency
bond worth $1 billion.	
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is releasing a low price
32-inch LED TV next month, pricing around 500,000 won($440).	

