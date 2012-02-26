S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Feb 27

Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Q4 household income growth at 1-1/2-yr high
>Samsung Life interested in ING Asia insurance biz
>South Korea gasoline pump price hits record high
>South Korea Feb consumer sentiment edges higher
MARKETS
>Seoul shares up, but post first weekly loss this yr
>Korean won snaps 2-day fall, importers limit gains
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a
pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.
*Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a
barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as
heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear
program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of
the Atlantic.
*Brent oil rose above $125 a barrel to end near a 10-month high
on Friday as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran has
sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, while the S&P 500
closed at the highest level since June 2008.
*Seoul shares gained on Friday, with foreign buying resuming
following positive U.S. data, but posted their first weekly loss
this year.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Offices of South Korean electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd
and its affiliates were searched by prosecutors
office on Saturday.
>Hyundai Motor Co chose five investment banks
including Goldman Sachs for issueing foreign currency
bond worth $1 billion.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is releasing a low price
32-inch LED TV next month, pricing around 500,000 won($440).
