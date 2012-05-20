S.Korea-Market Factors to watch May 21

SEOUL, May 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. > TOP STORIES >EXCLUSIVE-UN probes possible NKorea arms trade >S.Korea fin min says won movements excessive >S.Korea Q1 household income growth fastest in 2 yrs >ING's Asia life insurance sale shifts into top gear >Samsung gets 9 mln preorders for new Galaxy phone MARKETS >S.Korea shares close at lowest this year >S.Korea won at 5-mth low, intervention suspected MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. * Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a 2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in focus. * World stocks erased the year's gains on Friday as investors fled risky investments for safe-haven assets on concerns about the euro zone's deepening debt woes, while U.S. stocks lost ground after the debut of Facebook failed to ignite optimism. * South Korean shares tumbled on Friday to their lowest closing level of the year, wrapping up their worst trading week in eight months on fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking system and prospects of a Greek exit from the euro zone. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan filed a patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd for backlight technology on monitors and LCD TVs according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report