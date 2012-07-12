S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 13

SEOUL, July 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >China seeks to wrest offshore rig crown >Cheniere Partners wins $3.4 bln in finance support >S.Korea c.bank cuts rates in shock move >S.Korea June import prices fall most in 2 years >Top China paper slams Clinton's democracy comments >LG, Toshiba, AUO to settle price-fixing case MARKETS >KOSPI close at 5-wk low as rate cut >S.Korea won weakens, bonds rally on BOK rate cut MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. * Fears about the world economic outlook hurt global shares on Thursday as the euro fell to a new two-year low and investors pushed into safe-haven U.S. government bonds. * Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from early losses on global economic worries. * Seoul shares fell to a five-week closing low on Thursday as a surprise rate cut by South Korea's central bank fanned worries of sluggish global growth, extending losses sharply in late trade as investors opted not to roll over expiring options. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >E-Mart Co Ltd will acquire NS Home Shopping's Super Supermarket, NS Mart. >Google Inc's Nexus 7 tablet will be released in S.Korea in August. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report