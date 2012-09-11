S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 12

SEOUL, Sept 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Do PCs have a future? Intel thinks so >Everything Everywhere launches new 4G brand >Clumsy Koreans cling on for draw with Uzbekistan MARKETS >S.Korea won edges up for 4th straight day; bonds up >KOSPI extends fall, eyes German euro zone vote, Fed MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow closed at its highest in nearly five years on Tuesday in light trade before decisions in Germany and the United States that could give markets a further boost. * U.S. and European stocks rallied, Treasuries slipped and the dollar weakened on expectations a German court would not interfere with a euro zone rescue plan and that the Federal Reserve would again ease U.S. monetary conditions. * Oil prices rose in choppy trading as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude futures. * Seoul shares fell for a second day in a row as investors took profit after a sharp rally late last week and before Germany's ruling on euro zone bailout funds and the Fed meeting this week. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said that it signed a US $160 million contract with General Motors Co to supply Integrated Center Stacks (ICS). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report